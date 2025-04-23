A Solemn Farewell: Global Gathering for Pope Francis' Funeral

Thousands of Catholic faithful gathered at St. Peter's Square in Rome to mourn the death of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88. His passing marks the end of a papacy marked by significant changes in the Catholic Church, with many hoping his successor will continue his legacy.

The solemn procession of Pope Francis' body to St. Peter's Basilica drew people from around the globe, including world leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump, who are expected to attend the funeral on Saturday. The pontiff's corpse will lie in state for three days, allowing mourners ample time to pay their respects.

Catholic pilgrims, like Maria Russo, reflected on the impact of Pope Francis' leadership, with heartfelt memories of encounters with him. Attendees such as Argentine Sofia Solari expressed understanding of the late pontiff's absence from his homeland, acknowledging his global focus during his tenure.

