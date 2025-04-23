A Solemn Farewell: Global Gathering for Pope Francis' Funeral
Mourning the death of Pope Francis at age 88, thousands converge at St. Peter's Square for his last rites. The late pope, known for transformative changes in the Church, is remembered fondly by devotees like Maria Pia Caruso. The funeral attracts global leaders and faithful alike.
Thousands of Catholic faithful gathered at St. Peter's Square in Rome to mourn the death of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88. His passing marks the end of a papacy marked by significant changes in the Catholic Church, with many hoping his successor will continue his legacy.
The solemn procession of Pope Francis' body to St. Peter's Basilica drew people from around the globe, including world leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump, who are expected to attend the funeral on Saturday. The pontiff's corpse will lie in state for three days, allowing mourners ample time to pay their respects.
Catholic pilgrims, like Maria Russo, reflected on the impact of Pope Francis' leadership, with heartfelt memories of encounters with him. Attendees such as Argentine Sofia Solari expressed understanding of the late pontiff's absence from his homeland, acknowledging his global focus during his tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Pilgrimage: Missing Minor’s Body Found in Canal
CKGSB and AIM Global Forge Partnership for Global Leadership and Economic Growth
Devotees Embark on Historic Pilgrimage to Pakistan for Baisakhi Celebrations
Revival of Rambada-Kedarnath Pilgrimage Path Nears Completion
NITI Aayog's Report on India’s Automotive Sector: A Strategic Path to Global Leadership