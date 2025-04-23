Left Menu

A Solemn Farewell: Global Gathering for Pope Francis' Funeral

Mourning the death of Pope Francis at age 88, thousands converge at St. Peter's Square for his last rites. The late pope, known for transformative changes in the Church, is remembered fondly by devotees like Maria Pia Caruso. The funeral attracts global leaders and faithful alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:44 IST
A Solemn Farewell: Global Gathering for Pope Francis' Funeral
Pope Francis

Thousands of Catholic faithful gathered at St. Peter's Square in Rome to mourn the death of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88. His passing marks the end of a papacy marked by significant changes in the Catholic Church, with many hoping his successor will continue his legacy.

The solemn procession of Pope Francis' body to St. Peter's Basilica drew people from around the globe, including world leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump, who are expected to attend the funeral on Saturday. The pontiff's corpse will lie in state for three days, allowing mourners ample time to pay their respects.

Catholic pilgrims, like Maria Russo, reflected on the impact of Pope Francis' leadership, with heartfelt memories of encounters with him. Attendees such as Argentine Sofia Solari expressed understanding of the late pontiff's absence from his homeland, acknowledging his global focus during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025