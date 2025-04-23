Global Leaders Condemn Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a horrifying display of violence, 26 individuals fell victim to a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir earlier this week. The devastating event has attracted international condemnation from world leaders and organizations, highlighting global unity against such acts of terror.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, were among those who quickly condemned the attack, expressing deep condolences to the victims and solidarity with India. Nations across the globe echoed similar messages of support and outrage.

This tragic incident has sparked calls for swift justice, with officials from different countries, including the United States, expressing their determination to hold the perpetrators accountable. The attack underscores the persistent threat of terrorism and the need for international cooperation to combat such heinous crimes.

