Left Menu

Global Leaders Condemn Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

World leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Guterres, and Keir Starmer, denounce the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. The tragic event elicited widespread international condemnation and solidarity with India, affirming a united stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:57 IST
Global Leaders Condemn Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a horrifying display of violence, 26 individuals fell victim to a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir earlier this week. The devastating event has attracted international condemnation from world leaders and organizations, highlighting global unity against such acts of terror.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, were among those who quickly condemned the attack, expressing deep condolences to the victims and solidarity with India. Nations across the globe echoed similar messages of support and outrage.

This tragic incident has sparked calls for swift justice, with officials from different countries, including the United States, expressing their determination to hold the perpetrators accountable. The attack underscores the persistent threat of terrorism and the need for international cooperation to combat such heinous crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025