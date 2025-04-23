United in Grief: Kashmir's Stand Against Terrorism

The National Conference members staged a protest on Wednesday following the tragic Pahalgam attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists.

Party leaders, including MLAs and advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, rallied at Nawa-i-Subah and marched to Lal Chowk, voicing their condemnation of terrorism.

Participants, including the chief minister's sons and tourists, highlighted unity and urged calm among visitors, asserting that terrorism does not represent Kashmir's true spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)