United in Grief: Kashmir's Stand Against Terrorism
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the ruling National Conference in Kashmir organized a protest march condemning the violence that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists. The march, involving top leaders and citizens alike, emphasized solidarity among the local populace and visiting tourists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Conference members staged a protest on Wednesday following the tragic Pahalgam attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists.
Party leaders, including MLAs and advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, rallied at Nawa-i-Subah and marched to Lal Chowk, voicing their condemnation of terrorism.
Participants, including the chief minister's sons and tourists, highlighted unity and urged calm among visitors, asserting that terrorism does not represent Kashmir's true spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rainfall and Tourists Sweep Through Himachal Pradesh
Germany Beckons: Indian Tourists Flock to Europe’s Cultural Gem
Ladakh Stands United: Assuring Tourists Amid Misleading Advisories
Security agencies release sketches of three terrorists involved in attack on tourists in Pahalgam: officials.
Carnage in Pahalgam: A Tragic Assault on Tourists