India Vows Strong Response to Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack
In the wake of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka's Opposition Leader R Ashoka demands a decisive response from the Union government. He accuses Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism and highlights the progress made after revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status, urging local authorities to tackle sleeper cells effectively.
- Country:
- India
The recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir has prompted a defiant vow from Karnataka's Opposition Leader R Ashoka for the Union government to retaliate strongly. Speaking at a press conference, Ashoka condemned the act by a Pakistan-sponsored group and lamented the loss of life, particularly highlighting the deaths of individuals from Bengaluru and Shivamogga.
Ashoka accused Pakistan of orchestrating the attack, noting that Jammu and Kashmir's development had been accelerating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the region's special status. He denounced the assassination of Hindus while sparing Muslims, alleging that local sleeper cells provided logistical support.
As security forces initiate search operations to locate the perpetrators, Ashoka urged the Karnataka government to uncover and dismantle sleeper cells within the state. He underscored the importance of maintaining law and order and praised India's armed forces as among the strongest globally. Meanwhile, the attack has led to heightened security measures and a deserted atmosphere in the usually active Pahalgam tourist area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating Trade Tensions: U.S. and Pakistan Discuss Tariffs and Critical Minerals
Haball: Pioneering Shariah-Compliant Fintech Growth in Pakistan
Binance Founder to Guide Pakistan’s Crypto Future
Pakistan's Mineral Boom: A New Dawn in the Mining Sector
Blast at Punjab BJP leader's house major conspiracy of Pak's ISI, Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti also involved: Police.