Pakistan's Diplomatic Move: Addressing Afghan Taliban's Alleged Support to TTP

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan summoned a senior Afghan diplomat to convey serious concerns over allegations that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan is providing support to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The development follows a deadly terrorist attack in North Waziristan that claimed the lives of four soldiers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan formally communicated its strong demarche, stressing that the continued facilitation of TTP by the Afghan Taliban stands in violation of Kabul's commitments to the international community and to Islamabad. Pakistan is calling for an immediate investigation and effective measures against those responsible for cross-border terrorism.

Highlighting its stance, Pakistan emphasized its right to protect its sovereignty and citizens. The attack by the Gul Bahadur Group underscores the urgency for the Afghan Taliban regime to act decisively against terror groups using Afghan soil to target Pakistan, demanding concrete and verifiable actions to prevent further terrorism.

