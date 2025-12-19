Pakistan's Diplomatic Move: Addressing Afghan Taliban's Alleged Support to TTP
Pakistan summoned a senior Afghan diplomat to express concern over the alleged support by the Afghan Taliban to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) following a terrorist attack in North Waziristan. Islamabad demands action against the TTP and emphasizes its right to defend against terrorism emanating from Afghan territory.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan summoned a senior Afghan diplomat to convey serious concerns over allegations that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan is providing support to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The development follows a deadly terrorist attack in North Waziristan that claimed the lives of four soldiers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan formally communicated its strong demarche, stressing that the continued facilitation of TTP by the Afghan Taliban stands in violation of Kabul's commitments to the international community and to Islamabad. Pakistan is calling for an immediate investigation and effective measures against those responsible for cross-border terrorism.
Highlighting its stance, Pakistan emphasized its right to protect its sovereignty and citizens. The attack by the Gul Bahadur Group underscores the urgency for the Afghan Taliban regime to act decisively against terror groups using Afghan soil to target Pakistan, demanding concrete and verifiable actions to prevent further terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Diplomacy in Asia: Trump, Rubio, and the Quest for Peace
Marco Rubio Highlights Challenges and Efforts in Global Diplomacy
Security Forces Clash with TTP Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
India-Netherlands Solidify Strategic Ties Against Terrorism
Freedom and Diplomacy: Belarus Opposition Speaks in Berlin