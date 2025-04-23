Heartbreak in Kolkata: Families Mourn Terror Attack Victims
Bereaved family members of two Kolkata men killed in a terror attack near Kashmir's Pahalgam await the return of their loved ones' remains. Senior minister Hakim assures assistance. State officials visit grieving families. The incident has sparked a political debate over security lapses and accountability.
The families of two Kolkata men, victims in the recent terror attack near Kashmir's Pahalgam, are anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones' remains. Both Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikari were among the 26 individuals who tragically lost their lives on Tuesday.
Senior minister Firhad Hakim, who visited the residence of Samir Guha, ensured that the mortal remains would be returned to Kolkata by Wednesday evening and promised all possible assistance from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Both West Bengal ministers, Aroop Biswas and Firhad Hakim, also met with the bereaved families, offering condolences and support.
The attack has reignited political tensions, with questions raised about security measures in place. Minister Hakim criticized central agencies for their lapses, while the Union Minister of State for Education advised against politicizing the tragedy, urging a focus on accountability and preventing future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
