Unity Amidst Tragedy: Kashmir's Resilience Against Militancy

Ghulam Nabi Azad, DPAP President, condemns the militant attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing a shared stand against violence by Kashmir's Muslim majority in solidarity with Hindu communities. This marks a turning point, with mosques actively denouncing terrorism, showcasing a united front against divisive forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:58 IST
Unity Amidst Tragedy: Kashmir's Resilience Against Militancy
DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong condemnation of the recent militant attack in Pahalgam, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President, Ghulam Nabi Azad, described the violence as an assault on both innocent lives and the core of 'Kashmiriyat and humanity'. Azad stated that, for the first time, the region's Muslim majority has openly united in rejecting militancy and expressing solidarity with the Hindu victims.

Azad highlighted a significant change in public sentiment, noting that Muslims, often accused of sheltering militants, are now standing against such violence. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the positive message of unity and solidarity, urging against divisive actions and commending the community's support for their Hindu brothers and sisters.

This attack, one of the most severe post-Article 370 abrogation incidents, has led to widespread mourning across Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time, imams in mosques have condemned the attackers, marking a pivotal shift. Security forces have initiated search operations to apprehend those responsible, while increased security presence and local shutdowns reflect the community's response to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

