Vadra's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm
Robert Vadra's remarks on the Pahalgam terrorist attack have sparked a political controversy, with the BJP demanding an apology for allegedly using terrorist-aligned rhetoric. Vadra emphasized separation of politics and religion, condemning attacks on minorities and urging national unity. The BJP accused him of politicizing a tragic event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:37 IST
- India
Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, is at the center of a political storm following his remarks on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Vadra suggested non-Muslims were targeted because terrorists feel Muslims are mistreated in India, drawing backlash from the BJP, who accused him of speaking in terrorists' language.
Vadra, while condemning the attack, called for separating politics from religion and urged political parties to introspect, sparking further debate on communal harmony and national unity.
