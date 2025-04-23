Left Menu

Vadra's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm

Robert Vadra's remarks on the Pahalgam terrorist attack have sparked a political controversy, with the BJP demanding an apology for allegedly using terrorist-aligned rhetoric. Vadra emphasized separation of politics and religion, condemning attacks on minorities and urging national unity. The BJP accused him of politicizing a tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:37 IST
Vadra's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, is at the center of a political storm following his remarks on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Vadra suggested non-Muslims were targeted because terrorists feel Muslims are mistreated in India, drawing backlash from the BJP, who accused him of speaking in terrorists' language.

Vadra, while condemning the attack, called for separating politics from religion and urged political parties to introspect, sparking further debate on communal harmony and national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025