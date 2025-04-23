Vadra's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm

Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, is at the center of a political storm following his remarks on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Vadra suggested non-Muslims were targeted because terrorists feel Muslims are mistreated in India, drawing backlash from the BJP, who accused him of speaking in terrorists' language.

Vadra, while condemning the attack, called for separating politics from religion and urged political parties to introspect, sparking further debate on communal harmony and national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)