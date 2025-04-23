Left Menu

Russia Expands Entry Ban to 21 British MPs Amid Ongoing Tensions

Russia has barred 21 British parliamentarians from entering the country, citing their hostile remarks. The move comes amidst tense relations with London due to support for Ukraine. Those banned include members from various UK political parties, reflecting Moscow's increased focus on adversaries supporting sanctions against it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has announced the addition of 21 British parliamentarians to its list of banned UK nationals. This latest move underscores the deteriorating relations between Moscow and London, as Russia continues to blacklist foreign officials, business figures, and journalists from nations it considers 'unfriendly'.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that these lawmakers were banned due to making 'hostile statements and unfounded accusations' against Moscow. The list comprises six members of the House of Lords and 15 members of parliament from various parties, including Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party.

This development follows Britain's stringent economic sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, highlighting the UK's role as a staunch supporter of Ukraine. While Moscow's relations with the U.S. have seen some improvement, tensions with the UK remain high, particularly as Britain continues to advocate for harsh measures against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

