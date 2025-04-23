In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has announced the addition of 21 British parliamentarians to its list of banned UK nationals. This latest move underscores the deteriorating relations between Moscow and London, as Russia continues to blacklist foreign officials, business figures, and journalists from nations it considers 'unfriendly'.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that these lawmakers were banned due to making 'hostile statements and unfounded accusations' against Moscow. The list comprises six members of the House of Lords and 15 members of parliament from various parties, including Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party.

This development follows Britain's stringent economic sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, highlighting the UK's role as a staunch supporter of Ukraine. While Moscow's relations with the U.S. have seen some improvement, tensions with the UK remain high, particularly as Britain continues to advocate for harsh measures against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)