Rising Tensions: Pakistan Prepares for Possible Indian Retaliation Post-Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan's Punjab Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, warned against potential Indian retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, asserting her country's preparedness. Labeling the incident a 'false flag' tactic, she emphasized serious consequences if India attempts military actions, vowing strong defense. The attack by The Resistance Front resulted in 26 deaths, stirring significant tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions escalate between Pakistan and India as Pakistan's Punjab Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, declares readiness for any potential aggression from India. The warning came following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, an act for which The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.

Bokhari accused India of using the attack as a 'false flag' pretext for action against Pakistan. Addressing the situation, Bokhari stated, "Any misadventure by India under false pretexts will have dire consequences," emphasizing Pakistan's preparedness to respond effectively.

Echoing historical tensions from the 2019 Pulwama attack, Bokhari alluded to past conflicts, suggesting Pakistan's response may not employ similar courtesies. While the Pakistan Foreign Office expressed condolences for the attack victims, it underscored the sensitive nature of the region under Indian military observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

