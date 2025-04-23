Swiss-U.S. Trade Talks: A Step Towards Stronger Collaboration

In a significant development for international trade, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer engaged in what was described as a productive meeting in Washington this week. The encounter underscores a mutual interest in enhancing economic ties between Switzerland and the United States.

Minister Parmelin, after the meeting, maintained a positive outlook on the future of the two countries' trade relationship. He emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation, aiming to nurture and expand bilateral trade ventures.

Expressing his thoughts on social media platform X, Parmelin conveyed his enthusiasm for future exchanges, signaling a promising trajectory for Swiss-U.S. economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)