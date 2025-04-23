Senator Dick Durbin to Step Down, Sparking Intense Democratic Contest

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin has announced he will not seek reelection next year, setting the stage for a highly competitive race among Democrats aiming to succeed him in the Democratic-leaning state of Illinois. Durbin made the announcement through social media, expressing his deep attachment to the role he has cherished over the years.

Durbin's decision comes ahead of a pivotal 2026 midterm election, where control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress is at stake. Currently, President Donald Trump's Republicans maintain control over both the Senate and House of Representatives, leaving Democrats with a challenging road ahead to reclaim the Senate with a current Republican majority of 53-47.

With Durbin's impending departure, several potential Democratic candidates are emerging, including Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lauren Underwood, as well as Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, each eyeing the opportunity to step into the seasoned senator's shoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)