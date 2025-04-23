Left Menu

Senator Dick Durbin to Step Down, Sparking Intense Democratic Contest

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois has announced he will not seek reelection, signaling a competitive race among Democrats to fill his seat. As control of Congress is crucial for the 2026 midterms, potential candidates include Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lauren Underwood, and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:37 IST
Senator Dick Durbin to Step Down, Sparking Intense Democratic Contest
Dick Durbin

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin has announced he will not seek reelection next year, setting the stage for a highly competitive race among Democrats aiming to succeed him in the Democratic-leaning state of Illinois. Durbin made the announcement through social media, expressing his deep attachment to the role he has cherished over the years.

Durbin's decision comes ahead of a pivotal 2026 midterm election, where control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress is at stake. Currently, President Donald Trump's Republicans maintain control over both the Senate and House of Representatives, leaving Democrats with a challenging road ahead to reclaim the Senate with a current Republican majority of 53-47.

With Durbin's impending departure, several potential Democratic candidates are emerging, including Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lauren Underwood, as well as Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, each eyeing the opportunity to step into the seasoned senator's shoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025