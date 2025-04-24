Battleground BC: Liberals and Conservatives in Tight Race as NDP Support Wanes

In a high-stakes political showdown, British Columbia has emerged as a critical battleground in the Canadian national election. A recent poll reveals the Liberals and Conservatives are locked in a tight race, with the region's outcome potentially deciding Monday's election results.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals hold a national lead, particularly in Ontario and Quebec, driven by campaign efforts opposing former U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, have a strong footing in the Prairies.

With the NDP's support waning, both major parties seek gains in key areas across B.C. Political analysts highlight the province's unique electoral challenges and note its significance alongside populous regions like Ontario's 905. The final outcome remains uncertain, hinging on a few pivotal districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)