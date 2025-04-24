Congress Leaders Attend Critical All-Party Meeting on Pahalgam Attack
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders of the Opposition, attended an all-party meeting regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. The Congress Working Committee condemned the attack that claimed 26 lives. The meeting aimed to discuss the incident's fallout and build a collective political resolve.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to address the Pahalgam terror attack, leading opposition figures Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge represented their party in a significant all-party meeting organized by the Centre on Thursday evening.
The Congress Working Committee, attended by prominent leaders including Sonia Gandhi, strongly condemned the tragic incident which took the lives of 26 individuals, mainly tourists. During the gathering held at the Congress headquarters, there was an emphatic call for unified political action.
The Congress party insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to chair the meeting, foster collective resolve among national parties. The need for the meeting was first raised on April 22, the night of the attack, highlighting its critical importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- attack
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- all-party meeting
- terror
- politics
- India
- Modi
ALSO READ
Democracy is slowly being finished in country: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at AICC session.
India's Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism: Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Fuels Policy Effectiveness
Tahawwur Rana Set for Extradition: A Milestone in Mumbai Terror Case
Grenade Blast Shakes Punjab: Political Target or Terrorist Plot?
Security Forces Intensify Night Cordon Amid Kashmir Terror Encounters