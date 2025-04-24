Owaisi Calls for Inclusive Dialogue: Urges Modi for All-Party Meet on Pahalgam Attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday called for an inclusive approach by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Pahalgam all-party meeting. He urged the PM to include all political parties, regardless of their strength in Parliament.

In a social media post, Owaisi revealed his conversation with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who indicated that only parties with significant representation would be invited. Owaisi critiqued this decision, stressing that every elected party deserves a voice on national issues.

The meeting, slated for Thursday, will brief attendees on the Pahalgam terror attack. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to provide insights. The aim is to foster a united front against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)