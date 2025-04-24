Owaisi Calls for Inclusive Dialogue: Urges Modi for All-Party Meet on Pahalgam Attack
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite all political parties to a meeting addressing the Pahalgam terror attack. Owaisi emphasized the need for inclusivity, questioning the exclusion of parties with fewer MPs. Key ministers, including Rajnath Singh, will brief leaders at the meeting.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday called for an inclusive approach by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Pahalgam all-party meeting. He urged the PM to include all political parties, regardless of their strength in Parliament.
In a social media post, Owaisi revealed his conversation with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who indicated that only parties with significant representation would be invited. Owaisi critiqued this decision, stressing that every elected party deserves a voice on national issues.
The meeting, slated for Thursday, will brief attendees on the Pahalgam terror attack. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to provide insights. The aim is to foster a united front against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Mumbai Terror Attacker's Extradition: The Path to Justice
Ongoing conflicts and contemporary trends highlight the fact that traditional notions of warfare are being rewritten: Def Min Rajnath Singh.
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Navigating the New Warfare: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Hybrid Conflicts