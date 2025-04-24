Left Menu

Owaisi Calls for Inclusive Dialogue: Urges Modi for All-Party Meet on Pahalgam Attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite all political parties to a meeting addressing the Pahalgam terror attack. Owaisi emphasized the need for inclusivity, questioning the exclusion of parties with fewer MPs. Key ministers, including Rajnath Singh, will brief leaders at the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:20 IST
Owaisi Calls for Inclusive Dialogue: Urges Modi for All-Party Meet on Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday called for an inclusive approach by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Pahalgam all-party meeting. He urged the PM to include all political parties, regardless of their strength in Parliament.

In a social media post, Owaisi revealed his conversation with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who indicated that only parties with significant representation would be invited. Owaisi critiqued this decision, stressing that every elected party deserves a voice on national issues.

The meeting, slated for Thursday, will brief attendees on the Pahalgam terror attack. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to provide insights. The aim is to foster a united front against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025