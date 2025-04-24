Left Menu

Congress Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Urges Unity Against Terrorism

The Congress has condemned the Pahalgam attack, blaming Pakistan and the BJP for exploiting the tragedy. They called for calm and solidarity, demanding answers on security lapses. The Congress plans candle marches on April 25 to honor victims and protest terrorism, emphasizing safety for upcoming Amarnath pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:46 IST
Congress Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Urges Unity Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday strongly condemned the 'cowardly' Pahalgam attack, attributing the act to Pakistan and accusing the BJP of using the incident to foster division among citizens.

CWC, the Congress's highest decision-making body, has expressed deep shock at the terrorist attack, which took the lives of 26 tourists and left over 20 injured. They extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Highlighting intelligence failures, they called for calm and unity. Meanwhile, Congress announced plans for national candle marches on April 25, seeking justice and ensuring the security of upcoming Amarnath pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025