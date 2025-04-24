Congress Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Urges Unity Against Terrorism

The Congress on Thursday strongly condemned the 'cowardly' Pahalgam attack, attributing the act to Pakistan and accusing the BJP of using the incident to foster division among citizens.

CWC, the Congress's highest decision-making body, has expressed deep shock at the terrorist attack, which took the lives of 26 tourists and left over 20 injured. They extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Highlighting intelligence failures, they called for calm and unity. Meanwhile, Congress announced plans for national candle marches on April 25, seeking justice and ensuring the security of upcoming Amarnath pilgrims.

