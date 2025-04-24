Left Menu

Salute to Sacrifice: Honoring Army Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh honor Army Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who died in an anti-terror operation in Udhampur. Sinha and Singh offered condolences, highlighting Shaikh's courage and sacrifice. Security operations in the area are ongoing under close supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:28 IST
Salute to Sacrifice: Honoring Army Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh solemnly honored the service and sacrifice of Army Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in the Udhampur district. Officials confirmed that Shaikh, a dedicated soldier of the Army's Special Forces, met his tragic end during a confrontation with terrorists following an extensive search operation.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha expressed his heartfelt condolences, stating, "We bow down to Army braveheart Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. His valour will be eternally remembered." Sinha reassured that the nation steadfastly supports the martyr's family.

Union Minister Singh extended his condolences through social media, saluting the fallen soldier's sacrifice. He assured that he remains updated on the ongoing encounter in the Dudu-Basantgarh area with comprehensive security measures actively planned by officials on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025