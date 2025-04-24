Salute to Sacrifice: Honoring Army Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh solemnly honored the service and sacrifice of Army Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in the Udhampur district. Officials confirmed that Shaikh, a dedicated soldier of the Army's Special Forces, met his tragic end during a confrontation with terrorists following an extensive search operation.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha expressed his heartfelt condolences, stating, "We bow down to Army braveheart Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. His valour will be eternally remembered." Sinha reassured that the nation steadfastly supports the martyr's family.

Union Minister Singh extended his condolences through social media, saluting the fallen soldier's sacrifice. He assured that he remains updated on the ongoing encounter in the Dudu-Basantgarh area with comprehensive security measures actively planned by officials on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)