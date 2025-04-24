Terror in Pahalgam: Echoes of Hamas Attack on Israel

In a stark comparison, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, drew attention to the similarities between the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and the recent Hamas-led assault in Israel, both involving the deliberate targeting of civilians.

Azar's comments followed an attack on a Pahalgam tourist site that claimed the lives of at least 26 people. He linked it to possible coordination among terrorist groups, influenced by recent meetings between Hamas leaders and operatives in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Azar praised India's firm response, highlighted by diplomatic moves like suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. He emphasized the need for global efforts to expose and counteract the state sponsors of terrorism, urging international cooperation to curb the spread of extremist ideologies.

