Terror in Pahalgam: Echoes of Hamas Attack on Israel

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, highlighted the similarities between the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the October 2023 Hamas strike on Israel, emphasizing the targeting of civilians. Azar praised India's response and advocated for international efforts against terrorism's state sponsors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:00 IST
In a stark comparison, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, drew attention to the similarities between the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and the recent Hamas-led assault in Israel, both involving the deliberate targeting of civilians.

Azar's comments followed an attack on a Pahalgam tourist site that claimed the lives of at least 26 people. He linked it to possible coordination among terrorist groups, influenced by recent meetings between Hamas leaders and operatives in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Azar praised India's firm response, highlighted by diplomatic moves like suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. He emphasized the need for global efforts to expose and counteract the state sponsors of terrorism, urging international cooperation to curb the spread of extremist ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

