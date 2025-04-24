Left Menu

J&K Leaders Unite for Peace Plan After Devastating Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K leaders convene an all-party meeting to address security failures and plan a united response. Central government imposes diplomatic measures targeting Pakistan, highlighting increasing tensions. The attack marked one of the valley's deadliest incidents since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:04 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrive at Sheri-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar for the all-party meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a high-profile all-party meeting at Sheri-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar on Thursday. This urgent gathering, attended by National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and other prominent leaders, aimed to tackle the pressing issue of ensuring peace and justice following the lethal Pahalgam terror attack.

On Wednesday, Abdullah stated that uniting was crucial regardless of political differences. He emphasized it was a collective duty, as representatives of the people and defenders of democratic values, to condemn the attack and devise strategies for resilience. The all-party meeting in Srinagar was set for April 24, 2025, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced a parallel meeting at the central level in Parliament.

The Congress party expressed serious concerns, demanding a thorough investigation into the security breaches that led to the attack in the supposedly secure region of Pahalgam. They highlighted how the area, under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry, should be well-protected, calling into question the security lapses. The government responded with strict diplomatic measures, including closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari and suspending visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

