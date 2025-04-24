High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump Envoy Heads to Moscow Amid Ukraine Tensions

In a strategic development to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, plans to travel to Moscow. This visit is part of broader U.S. efforts to mediate and potentially resolve the crisis.

Sergei Naryshkin, the Chief of Russia's foreign service, revealed that he recently had a productive telephonic conversation with CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Both officials are considering a face-to-face meeting soon, which could signal progress in diplomatic relations.

This attempt at renewed dialogue follows a period of suspended talks during the Biden administration. Russian officials, including Secretary of the National Security Council Sergei Shoigu, contend that the Trump administration had a deeper grasp of the crisis's foundational issues, hinting at more fruitful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)