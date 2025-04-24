India Stands Firm Amid Calls for Universal Brotherhood
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized India's unwavering stance on freedom and sovereignty despite advocating for global unity. Speaking at an international conference, he addressed India's response to a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the nation's preparedness in safeguarding its interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reiterated India's commitment to global unity while stressing the nation's steadfast approach to safeguarding its freedom and sovereignty.
His remarks at an international conference followed a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left 26 people dead, many of whom were tourists.
The minister conveyed condolences to the victims' families and emphasized that India's commitment to peace does not equate to compromising its safety and interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Mumbai Terror Attacker's Extradition: The Path to Justice
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Panama Canal Sovereignty Acknowledged Amid U.S. Concerns
Justice Served: Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks Accused