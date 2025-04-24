India Stands Firm Amid Calls for Universal Brotherhood

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reiterated India's commitment to global unity while stressing the nation's steadfast approach to safeguarding its freedom and sovereignty.

His remarks at an international conference followed a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left 26 people dead, many of whom were tourists.

The minister conveyed condolences to the victims' families and emphasized that India's commitment to peace does not equate to compromising its safety and interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)