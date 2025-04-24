India Unites in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a show of national unity, the Indian government held an all-party meeting to address the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives, mostly tourists. Top political leaders came together under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the nation's course of action.

The meeting was attended by key figures from both government and opposition, including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Darbhanga, emphasized the relentless pursuit of the terrorists responsible.

The attack has led to strict measures against Pakistan, announced on Wednesday, ranging from the downgrading of diplomatic relations to the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. These actions reflect India's strategic approach following the heinous attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)