India Unites in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack which left 26 dead, India convened an all-party meeting led by top ministers. The meeting aimed to present national unity and included strong measures against Pakistan, such as downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a show of national unity, the Indian government held an all-party meeting to address the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives, mostly tourists. Top political leaders came together under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the nation's course of action.

The meeting was attended by key figures from both government and opposition, including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Darbhanga, emphasized the relentless pursuit of the terrorists responsible.

The attack has led to strict measures against Pakistan, announced on Wednesday, ranging from the downgrading of diplomatic relations to the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. These actions reflect India's strategic approach following the heinous attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

