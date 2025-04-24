World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Farewell

World leaders are set to attend Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday in Saint Peter's Square, highlighting the Pope's far-reaching influence. This international gathering reflects the significance of his role across different religious and political landscapes worldwide.

Among those attending are prominent figures from Argentina to Ukraine. Key attendees include Argentine President Javier Milei, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with his first lady.

The list extends with European royalty, such as King Philippe of Belgium, and top EU representatives, demonstrating respect for the Pope's spiritual leadership on a global scale. Former U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to be present, underscoring the event's historic nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)