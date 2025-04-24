Left Menu

World Leaders Gather for Pope Francis' Farewell

Global dignitaries from various countries are converging in Saint Peter's Square for the funeral of Pope Francis. High-profile attendees include national leaders, royals, and officials from organizations like the European Union and United Nations, showcasing the Pope's global influence in religious and political spheres.

World leaders are set to attend Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday in Saint Peter's Square, highlighting the Pope's far-reaching influence. This international gathering reflects the significance of his role across different religious and political landscapes worldwide.

Among those attending are prominent figures from Argentina to Ukraine. Key attendees include Argentine President Javier Milei, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with his first lady.

The list extends with European royalty, such as King Philippe of Belgium, and top EU representatives, demonstrating respect for the Pope's spiritual leadership on a global scale. Former U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to be present, underscoring the event's historic nature.

