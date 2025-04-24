Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Rising Tensions Amidst Memories of the Past

Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 28 people, predominantly women and children, the Health Ministry reported. Simultaneously, Israel observed Holocaust Remembrance Day amidst ongoing conflict with Hamas. Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to military actions against Hamas and stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:32 IST
Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 28 individuals, with most casualties being women and children, as per reports from the territory's Health Ministry. The continued escalation comes as Israel renews its military operations against Hamas, a month after ceasing previous operations.

Amid this, Israel solemnly observed Holocaust Remembrance Day with a nationwide two-minute silence, reflecting on the 6 million Jews who perished during the Holocaust. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used the occasion to emphasize preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, labeling it a primary lesson from history.

Simultaneously in the U.S., Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir faced protests at Yale University, where he was scheduled to speak on Holocaust lessons. Despite disruptions, Ben-Gvir reiterated his commitment to Israel's policies regarding Gaza and its broader geopolitical strategies.

