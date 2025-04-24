Congress Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Unity Against Terrorism
The Congress condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing Pakistan of masterminding the assault. It emphasized unity while criticizing BJP's divisive response. A comprehensive inquiry into security failings was called for, and the Congress urged robust measures for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, promoting solidarity through an all-party meeting and planned candle marches.
The Congress party has vehemently condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, blaming Pakistan for orchestrating the assault and describing it as a direct assault on the nation's values. The Congress Working Committee, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, pushed for unity and accused the BJP of sowing discord in a time of need for solidarity.
In an emergency meeting, attended by senior Congress leaders including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the party demanded a thorough investigation into the intelligence failures that allowed such an attack in a heavily secured region. Resolution was passed expressing shock over the incident, which claimed 26 lives, and reaffirmed the party's stand against terrorism.
The Congress also highlighted the importance of securing the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and urged for swift security measures. While seeking a non-symbolic diplomatic response, Rahul Gandhi emphasized national unity against terrorism. Candle marches and calls for an all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among steps proposed to show resolve against the heinous act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
