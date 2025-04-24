Left Menu

Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack: India's Diplomatic and Security Response

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, CPI(M) leader Md Salim criticized the central government's claims post-Article 370 repeal. The government has initiated diplomatic measures and is convening a meeting to discuss stricter security actions.

CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Md Salim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, Md Salim, CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary, launched a scathing critique of the central government's post-Article 370 abrogation assertions. Salim spoke to ANI, urging the Cabinet Committee on Security to move beyond formal condemnations and enact practical solutions.

Salim raised questions about the government's previous guarantees of normalized conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, following the controversial repeal of Article 370. He conceded that mere condemnation by the CCS would be insufficient, pointing to ongoing security breaches and public discontent.

The attack, which targeted tourists in Baisaran meadow, has spurred national outrage and diplomatic repercussions. In response, India has closed the Integrated Check Post at Attari and suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, amongst other measures. An all-party meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will further dissect the situation.

