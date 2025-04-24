United Front: Cross-Party Resolve Against Terrorism
Leaders from various political parties convened a united front during the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding decisive action against terror camps. While discussing security concerns, the opposition promised their support to the government in its fight against terrorism, stressing national unity as paramount.
- Country:
- India
In a rare display of political unity, leaders across party lines have called for decisive action against terror camps following the deadly Pahalgam attack. At an all-party meeting on Thursday, party representatives sought assurance from the government in handling security lapses and stood firm against the threat of terrorism.
Key politicians, including Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandhyopadhyay, emphasized the need for national solidarity. The government's briefing on the attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly tourists, was met with calls for swift action.
Decisions from India, targeting Pakistan, reflect the intensity of political resolve. Diplomatic ties have been downgraded, Pakistani military attaches expelled, and significant treaties suspended, proving that the fight against terrorism remains a unifying force in Indian politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Renewing Diplomatic Ties: U.S. and Russia Progress in Critical Talks
Historic Diplomatic Ties Established Between South Korea and Syria
Diplomatic Ties: Nayib Bukele and Trump's Deportation Deal
India and China to Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Amid Renewed Diplomatic Ties
Unlocking Diplomatic Ties: The Iran Agreement Quest