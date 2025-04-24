Left Menu

United Front: Cross-Party Resolve Against Terrorism

Leaders from various political parties convened a united front during the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding decisive action against terror camps. While discussing security concerns, the opposition promised their support to the government in its fight against terrorism, stressing national unity as paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:43 IST
United Front: Cross-Party Resolve Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare display of political unity, leaders across party lines have called for decisive action against terror camps following the deadly Pahalgam attack. At an all-party meeting on Thursday, party representatives sought assurance from the government in handling security lapses and stood firm against the threat of terrorism.

Key politicians, including Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandhyopadhyay, emphasized the need for national solidarity. The government's briefing on the attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly tourists, was met with calls for swift action.

Decisions from India, targeting Pakistan, reflect the intensity of political resolve. Diplomatic ties have been downgraded, Pakistani military attaches expelled, and significant treaties suspended, proving that the fight against terrorism remains a unifying force in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025