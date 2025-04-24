United Front: Cross-Party Resolve Against Terrorism

In a rare display of political unity, leaders across party lines have called for decisive action against terror camps following the deadly Pahalgam attack. At an all-party meeting on Thursday, party representatives sought assurance from the government in handling security lapses and stood firm against the threat of terrorism.

Key politicians, including Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandhyopadhyay, emphasized the need for national solidarity. The government's briefing on the attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly tourists, was met with calls for swift action.

Decisions from India, targeting Pakistan, reflect the intensity of political resolve. Diplomatic ties have been downgraded, Pakistani military attaches expelled, and significant treaties suspended, proving that the fight against terrorism remains a unifying force in Indian politics.

