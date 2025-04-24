Ecuador's Election Dispute Shut Down by Authorities
Ecuador's election body denied a recount request by opposition leader Luisa Gonzalez's party. Despite calls for a review, authorities and observers confirmed President Daniel Noboa's victory following the April 13 runoff, granting him a full term in office.
Ecuador's election authorities have firmly rejected a request from the opposition to recount votes from thousands of ballot boxes, a move spearheaded by Luisa Gonzalez's party. Despite the appeals, the electoral watchdog confirmed no irregularities warranted a recount.
Incumbent President Daniel Noboa emerged triumphant in the April 13 runoff, securing a full term. Both national election officials and international observers have ratified his victory, affirming the integrity of the electoral process.
The decision is a blow to Gonzalez's camp, which sought to challenge the sweeping win claimed by Noboa. The opposition leader's calls for transparency continue, even as the electoral verdict stands firm.
