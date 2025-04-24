Ecuador's Election Dispute Shut Down by Authorities

Ecuador's election authorities have firmly rejected a request from the opposition to recount votes from thousands of ballot boxes, a move spearheaded by Luisa Gonzalez's party. Despite the appeals, the electoral watchdog confirmed no irregularities warranted a recount.

Incumbent President Daniel Noboa emerged triumphant in the April 13 runoff, securing a full term. Both national election officials and international observers have ratified his victory, affirming the integrity of the electoral process.

The decision is a blow to Gonzalez's camp, which sought to challenge the sweeping win claimed by Noboa. The opposition leader's calls for transparency continue, even as the electoral verdict stands firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)