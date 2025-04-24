Left Menu

Ecuador's Election Dispute Shut Down by Authorities

Ecuador's election body denied a recount request by opposition leader Luisa Gonzalez's party. Despite calls for a review, authorities and observers confirmed President Daniel Noboa's victory following the April 13 runoff, granting him a full term in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:55 IST
Ecuador's Election Dispute Shut Down by Authorities
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador's election authorities have firmly rejected a request from the opposition to recount votes from thousands of ballot boxes, a move spearheaded by Luisa Gonzalez's party. Despite the appeals, the electoral watchdog confirmed no irregularities warranted a recount.

Incumbent President Daniel Noboa emerged triumphant in the April 13 runoff, securing a full term. Both national election officials and international observers have ratified his victory, affirming the integrity of the electoral process.

The decision is a blow to Gonzalez's camp, which sought to challenge the sweeping win claimed by Noboa. The opposition leader's calls for transparency continue, even as the electoral verdict stands firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025