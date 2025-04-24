India Stands Firm: No Compromise on Sovereignty

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reiterated India's commitment to universal brotherhood but stressed the nation will not compromise on its sovereignty and freedom. His comments came during an international conference organized by Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister condemned the attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, and expressed condolences. He asserted that while India talks of 'vishva bandhutva' (universal brotherhood), it will not hesitate to defend itself if provoked. His statements reflected India's readiness to safeguard its national interests.

Khattar noted that the Cabinet Committee on Security took a firm stance against Pakistan, deciding to boycott the country and suspend the Indus Water Treaty. He affirmed the government's alert status for future actions and assured that appropriate responses to the terror strike are being considered by relevant ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)