India Stands Firm: No Compromise on Sovereignty

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized India's commitment to universal brotherhood while resolutely defending its freedom and sovereignty. His remarks followed a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting India's decision to boycott Pakistan. The minister highlighted India's readiness to protect national interests and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reiterated India's commitment to universal brotherhood but stressed the nation will not compromise on its sovereignty and freedom. His comments came during an international conference organized by Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister condemned the attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, and expressed condolences. He asserted that while India talks of 'vishva bandhutva' (universal brotherhood), it will not hesitate to defend itself if provoked. His statements reflected India's readiness to safeguard its national interests.

Khattar noted that the Cabinet Committee on Security took a firm stance against Pakistan, deciding to boycott the country and suspend the Indus Water Treaty. He affirmed the government's alert status for future actions and assured that appropriate responses to the terror strike are being considered by relevant ministries.

