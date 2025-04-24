Left Menu

Pakistan-India Tensions Escalate: Diplomatic Strains and Airspace Closure

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan has temporarily halted the Simla Agreement and other bilateral treaties with India, ceased trade, and shut its airspace for Indian flights. The move follows the Pahalgam terror attack, with India briefing both domestic leaders and G20 envoys on the situation's cross-border terrorism links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions between Pakistan and India have intensified, with Islamabad announcing a suspension of the Simla Agreement and other bilateral treaties with New Delhi. This decision comes amidst the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, heightening diplomatic strains in the region.

In New Delhi, the government held an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam attack, detailing its connections to cross-border terrorism. Indian officials also briefed G20 nation envoys, emphasizing the global implications of these threats.

The closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian flights is causing disruptions, including longer flight times and potential fare hikes. Both nations face mounting pressure to navigate these tensions with diplomatic tact and engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

