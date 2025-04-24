Pakistan-India Tensions Escalate: Diplomatic Strains and Airspace Closure
Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan has temporarily halted the Simla Agreement and other bilateral treaties with India, ceased trade, and shut its airspace for Indian flights. The move follows the Pahalgam terror attack, with India briefing both domestic leaders and G20 envoys on the situation's cross-border terrorism links.
- Country:
- India
Tensions between Pakistan and India have intensified, with Islamabad announcing a suspension of the Simla Agreement and other bilateral treaties with New Delhi. This decision comes amidst the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, heightening diplomatic strains in the region.
In New Delhi, the government held an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam attack, detailing its connections to cross-border terrorism. Indian officials also briefed G20 nation envoys, emphasizing the global implications of these threats.
The closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian flights is causing disruptions, including longer flight times and potential fare hikes. Both nations face mounting pressure to navigate these tensions with diplomatic tact and engagement.
