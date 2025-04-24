Ecuador's Electoral Verdict: No Recount for Opposition

The electoral body of Ecuador on Thursday dismissed a request from the leftist opposition to recount votes from thousands of ballot boxes in the presidential election. This decision limits the Citizens' Revolution party's efforts to challenge the victory of the incumbent President Daniel Noboa.

Opposition leader Luisa Gonzalez, who had been a presidential candidate, alleged widespread fraud, claiming that votes from over 13,000 ballot boxes had uncorrectable flaws. However, the electoral authority stated that the review of tally sheets revealed no numerical errors or missing signatures.

Despite Gonzalez's claims, electoral authorities, independent observers, and even some members of her political bloc have widely acknowledged Noboa's win in the April 13 runoff, where he secured a full term with 55.63% of the vote against Gonzalez's 44.37%. Options remain for Gonzalez to challenge the results through the full electoral council or Ecuador's elections court.

(With inputs from agencies.)