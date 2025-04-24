The Shadows of Notre-Dame de Betharram: A Tale of Abuse and Silence

In a chilling revelation, Hélène Perlant, daughter of French Prime Minister François Bayrou, has recounted abuse by a priest during her schooling in the 1980s. This alarming narrative, contained in her newly released book, parallels those of fellow former students, prompting increased scrutiny of Bayrou's term as education minister.

Perlant's shocking allegations describe her physical assault by a now-deceased priest when she was 14. Her testimony contributes to numerous complaints lodged against the staff at Notre-Dame de Betharram, a Catholic school that has since become embroiled in a heated legal and political conflict, challenging Bayrou's credibility.

The unfolding scandal has catalyzed a broader national debate on the governance and transparency of private religious schools in France. As Bayrou faces political pressure and potential inquiries intensify, the French government grapples with addressing historic abuses and implementing preventive oversight in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)