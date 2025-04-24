Carney Steps Up As Trump's Tariff Threat Looms Over Canada's Election

Mark Carney has publicly addressed Donald Trump's remarks regarding the North American auto industry, positioning them as a significant factor in the ongoing Canadian election campaign. As Canadians prepare to vote, Carney's strong stance against Trump's tariff threats plays a crucial role in swaying public sentiment.

The polling landscape reflects a narrow lead for Carney's Liberals, holding 42.9% support compared to the Conservatives' 39.3%, indicating shifting voter concerns. Economists suggest that the recent focus on high living costs and housing crisis might further influence election outcomes.

Carney's promise to reduce Canada's economic reliance on the United States remains a pivotal aspect of his campaign. Meanwhile, Conservatives continue to press on rising prices as a central theme. With polls showing tightening margins, the upcoming elections could usher in either a fourth consecutive Liberal mandate or a changed political dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)