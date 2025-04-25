Judge Blocks Key Parts of Trump's Controversial Election Order

In a significant ruling on Thursday, a federal judge intervened to block certain provisions of former President Donald Trump's executive order targeting U.S. elections. The intervention follows claims from Democrats and advocacy groups warning that the order could disenfranchise eligible voters.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly decided that the Trump administration's order cannot mandate federal election officials to validate the citizenship status of those registering to vote. However, she opted not to prevent parts of the order aiming to restrict the counting of mail-in ballots post-election day.

The White House and the Justice Department have yet to issue responses. Trump's unsubstantiated allegations regarding electoral fraud and non-citizen voting persist, despite lack of evidence, contributing to ongoing debates about the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)