Trade Tensions: U.S. and China at Odds Over Talks

In a seeming contradiction between the world's two largest economies, President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that trade negotiations with China are in progress, counteracting Chinese claims denying such discussions. "They had a meeting this morning," Trump noted, remaining vague on the involved parties.

The insistence from Trump clashed starkly with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, who called U.S. reports of trade talks "false news" and confirmed that no agreements or consultations had occurred. This conflicting rhetoric intensifies the trade war narrative, introducing further volatility to already uneasy global markets.

With American businesses grappling with high import costs and decreased demand pressuring Chinese exporters, both economies face mounting strains. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at potential easing of hostilities, asserting that lowering tariffs is critical for progressing negotiations and stabilizing trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)