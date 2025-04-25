Left Menu

Trade Tensions: U.S. and China at Odds Over Talks

President Donald Trump claims trade discussions between the U.S. and China are in progress, despite Chinese denials. The discrepancy highlights the ongoing tension and uncertainty defining the trade war, which is affecting global markets and causing economic strain in both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:12 IST
Trade Tensions: U.S. and China at Odds Over Talks
President

In a seeming contradiction between the world's two largest economies, President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that trade negotiations with China are in progress, counteracting Chinese claims denying such discussions. "They had a meeting this morning," Trump noted, remaining vague on the involved parties.

The insistence from Trump clashed starkly with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, who called U.S. reports of trade talks "false news" and confirmed that no agreements or consultations had occurred. This conflicting rhetoric intensifies the trade war narrative, introducing further volatility to already uneasy global markets.

With American businesses grappling with high import costs and decreased demand pressuring Chinese exporters, both economies face mounting strains. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at potential easing of hostilities, asserting that lowering tariffs is critical for progressing negotiations and stabilizing trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025