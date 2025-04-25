Petro Faces Slander Claims Over Alleged Drug Use

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is at the center of controversy following accusations of drug addiction made by former Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva. The claims, detailed in a public letter, allege Petro vanished for two days during an official trip to France in 2023. Leyva's letter lacks evidence to support these claims.

Petro strongly denies the allegations, labeling them as slander. He clarified on X that he spent the supposed missing time with his eldest daughter, who lives in France. Andrea Petro corroborated her father's account in a social media post.

The accusations have prompted Colombia's former justice minister to suggest an investigation into Petro's health. However, no independent evidence has been offered, and neither Petro's office nor Leyva has provided further comments.

