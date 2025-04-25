Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Push Amid Russia's Aggression on Kyiv

The largest attack on Kyiv this year led to U.S. pressure on Russia, with President Trump urging a halt. Significant progress in negotiations is claimed, while NATO highlights Ukraine's cooperation. Trump remains optimistic about a peace deal despite frustrations with both Russian and Ukrainian positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 02:21 IST
In a dramatic escalation, Russia launched its most significant attack on Kyiv this year, resulting in at least 12 deaths and dozens injured. President Donald Trump criticized the assault, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the aggression immediately.

Amid the chaos, Trump emphasized progress in peace talks with Russia. He noted that Moscow had signaled readiness to halt its invasion efforts, a move he considered a significant concession. However, Trump also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his stance on Crimea, straining the negotiations further.

Rescue efforts continue in Kyiv, with mobile phones ringing beneath the debris. Meanwhile, Ukrainian and U.S. officials discussed military support and potential mineral agreements in Washington, highlighting the ongoing complexities as both nations push towards a peace resolution.

