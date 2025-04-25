Trump's Diplomatic Push Amid Russia's Aggression on Kyiv

In a dramatic escalation, Russia launched its most significant attack on Kyiv this year, resulting in at least 12 deaths and dozens injured. President Donald Trump criticized the assault, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the aggression immediately.

Amid the chaos, Trump emphasized progress in peace talks with Russia. He noted that Moscow had signaled readiness to halt its invasion efforts, a move he considered a significant concession. However, Trump also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his stance on Crimea, straining the negotiations further.

Rescue efforts continue in Kyiv, with mobile phones ringing beneath the debris. Meanwhile, Ukrainian and U.S. officials discussed military support and potential mineral agreements in Washington, highlighting the ongoing complexities as both nations push towards a peace resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)