Japan and US Diplomats Continue Currency Policy Talks Amid Trade Tensions

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have agreed to continue their discussions on currency policy in a constructive manner, although they refrained from addressing specific currency targets. Their first meeting in Washington set the stage for ongoing dialogue without establishing a concrete framework to manage yen fluctuations.

Kato explained Japan's recent economic developments, highlighting wage increases during the meeting. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the G7 agreement, emphasizing that exchange rates should be determined by market forces, underscoring the potential economic instability caused by excessive currency volatility.

The dialogue did not touch on whether recent yen movements were excessive. Despite the lack of a definitive stance on yen intervention, the meeting holds significant importance as markets anticipate potential pressure from Washington for Tokyo to strengthen the yen, considering the ongoing U.S. trade deficit concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)