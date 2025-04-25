UN Calls for Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Tensions rise between India and Pakistan following a deadly terror attack in Kashmir, killing 26 civilians. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern, urging both nations to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation, his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, announced during a press briefing.

Addressing questions on whether Guterres has been in direct contact with the Indian and Pakistani governments, Dujarric stated that while no direct communication has taken place, the situation is being monitored closely. The call for restraint comes as India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan in reaction to the attack.

The actions taken by India include the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty and closure of the Attari land-transit post. Guterres emphasized that such disputes should be resolved peacefully and condemned the attack, stating that targeting civilians is unjustifiable. Unrelatedly, UNGA President Philemon Yang also extended condolences to the victims' families, reiterating the international community's stance against civilian attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)