Left Menu

UN Calls for Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges India and Pakistan for restraint following a deadly attack in Kashmir. Guterres condemns the terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians and emphasizes peaceful resolution. India responds by downgrading ties with Pakistan and suspending the Indus Water Treaty amidst tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:25 IST
UN Calls for Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions rise between India and Pakistan following a deadly terror attack in Kashmir, killing 26 civilians. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern, urging both nations to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation, his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, announced during a press briefing.

Addressing questions on whether Guterres has been in direct contact with the Indian and Pakistani governments, Dujarric stated that while no direct communication has taken place, the situation is being monitored closely. The call for restraint comes as India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan in reaction to the attack.

The actions taken by India include the suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty and closure of the Attari land-transit post. Guterres emphasized that such disputes should be resolved peacefully and condemned the attack, stating that targeting civilians is unjustifiable. Unrelatedly, UNGA President Philemon Yang also extended condolences to the victims' families, reiterating the international community's stance against civilian attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025