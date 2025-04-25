Left Menu

Political Power Struggle: Moon Jae-in Denounces Bribery Charges

South Korea's former president Moon Jae-in criticized prosecutors for political bias after being indicted on bribery charges related to his son-in-law's employment. Moon aims to expose what he claims is an abuse of prosecutorial power, amid a politically charged environment leading to imminent presidential elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 11:35 IST
South Korea's former president, Moon Jae-in, has lambasted the nation's prosecutors, accusing them of political bias and overreach in their decision to indict him on bribery charges. The indictment pertains to allegations surrounding his son-in-law's employment at a Thai airline, a claim Moon strongly refutes.

During a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik, Moon expressed his determination not only to prove his innocence but also to shed light on what he perceives as the systematic abuse and politicization of prosecutorial power. This unfolds as the country barrels toward a snap presidential election.

The indictment draws parallels to previous cases involving former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, who were found guilty on similar charges. Moon's legal team has denied the allegations, attributing the contentious salary transactions to legitimate employment compensation while criticizing the timing of the charges as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

