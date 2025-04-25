Left Menu

Bidding Farewell to Pope Francis: A Final Tribute at St. Peter's

Thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis before his funeral. The pontiff's body was displayed for nearly 130,000 mourners. A conclave to elect a new pope is expected soon, as international delegations, including U.S. President Donald Trump, prepare to attend the funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:45 IST
Bidding Farewell to Pope Francis: A Final Tribute at St. Peter's
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Thousands of mourners, spanning several nations, have descended upon St. Peter's Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, ahead of his Saturday funeral. The basilica remained accessible throughout the night, closing briefly in the early hours for maintenance.

The revered pontiff's remains were transported solemnly to the basilica on Wednesday, with the Vatican confirming the attendance of almost 130,000 mourners since. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re noted his astonishment at the pope's unwavering dedication to the Church and its followers until his last moments.

Preparations for the conclave to elect a new pope are underway, though not expected to commence before May 6. Meanwhile, an influx of high-profile figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump, is anticipated for the funeral, with Rome making comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025