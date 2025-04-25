Bidding Farewell to Pope Francis: A Final Tribute at St. Peter's

Thousands of mourners, spanning several nations, have descended upon St. Peter's Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, ahead of his Saturday funeral. The basilica remained accessible throughout the night, closing briefly in the early hours for maintenance.

The revered pontiff's remains were transported solemnly to the basilica on Wednesday, with the Vatican confirming the attendance of almost 130,000 mourners since. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re noted his astonishment at the pope's unwavering dedication to the Church and its followers until his last moments.

Preparations for the conclave to elect a new pope are underway, though not expected to commence before May 6. Meanwhile, an influx of high-profile figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump, is anticipated for the funeral, with Rome making comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming event.

