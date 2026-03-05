Raisina Dialogue 2026: Charting Global Futures at Geopolitical Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, highlighting India's key conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. Scheduled from March 5-7, this prestigious event will see global leaders convene to tackle pressing international issues, with Finland's President Alexander Stubb delivering the keynote address.

The dialogue, organized in collaboration with the governments and strategic think tanks worldwide, will feature representatives from 110 nations. Participants range from ministers, former heads of state, military commanders, business leaders, to scholars and media personnel. This year the conference is themed "Samskara -- Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement."

Over three days, discussions will span six core themes, including "Contested Frontiers" and "The Eleventh Hour: Climate, Conflict, and the Cost of Delay." The event anticipates around 2,700 in-person attendees, with proceedings available globally via digital platforms. Organized by the Observer Research Foundation, in partnership with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the conference aims to explore the impacts of technological and strategic transformations on global geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)