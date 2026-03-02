India Positions Itself as Global Education Hub: Pradhan at Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today addressed the Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, reaffirming India’s ambition to emerge as a leading global destination for higher education, research and innovation.

The conclave, organised by the Ministry of Education, brought together Ambassadors, High Commissioners and representatives of diplomatic missions from over 50 countries, alongside senior officials from the Ministry, to deliberate on expanding international cooperation in higher education.

NEP 2020 Driving Systemic Transformation

In his address, the Education Minister highlighted the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, describing it as the foundational framework reshaping India’s higher education landscape.

He emphasised that NEP 2020 is accelerating:

Internationalization of education

Multidisciplinary learning models

Integration of skilling into mainstream education

Enhanced research and innovation ecosystems

Greater access and affordability

Pradhan noted that India’s education reforms are aligned with the broader national vision articulated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi — to make India a developed nation by 2047, marking the centenary of Independence.

“In a rapidly evolving global landscape,” he said, “India remains a bright spot economically and intellectually, offering immense opportunities to learn, research, innovate and implement.”

Leveraging India’s Demographic and Knowledge Strengths

The Minister underscored that India’s greatest strength lies in its vibrant knowledge ecosystem, demographic dividend, and fast-growing economy. With one of the world’s youngest populations and a rapidly expanding innovation base, India is uniquely positioned to serve as both a talent hub and a research partner.

Through the Study in India initiative, the government is actively expanding global pathways for students, researchers and institutions to collaborate with Indian universities.

Pradhan highlighted India’s emergence as a trusted innovation partner in areas such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Biotechnology

Semiconductors

Sustainable energy

Advanced technologies

He noted that India’s approach represents a “Global South model” rooted in collaboration, capacity-building and shared knowledge rather than competition.

Education as a Bridge of Diplomacy

Calling education “the most enduring bridge between societies,” the Minister stressed that in a world marked by geopolitical uncertainty and technological disruption, knowledge partnerships provide stability and long-term trust.

He invited diplomatic representatives to collaborate with India’s fast-growing, innovation-driven, multidisciplinary and access-friendly education system, positioning academic cooperation as a key pillar of India’s diplomatic engagement.

Regulatory Reforms Enabling Foreign Campuses

Secretary, Higher Education, Dr Vineet Joshi, elaborated on regulatory reforms undertaken under NEP 2020.

He stated that over the past six years, India’s higher education reforms have:

Promoted multidisciplinary institutions

Mainstreamed skilling within academic frameworks

Strengthened international collaboration

Indian institutions are increasingly offering joint, dual and twinning programmes with foreign universities, while premier institutions are expanding their global footprint.

Dr Joshi also highlighted the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations 2023, which established a transparent and time-bound framework allowing foreign universities to establish campuses in India.

Applications from leading institutions in Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States have reportedly been cleared within a month — signalling India’s intent to streamline international academic entry.

He described the Study in India initiative as an open invitation to build mutually beneficial global education partnerships.

Thematic Focus: From Knowledge Systems to AI

The conclave featured focused sessions on strategic themes shaping India’s global education engagement:

Indian Knowledge Systems as a global academic offering

Academic partnerships through SPARC and GIAN programmes

Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies

UGC Regulations 2023 for foreign university campuses

International branch campuses and enabling frameworks

Internationalizing India’s skill architecture

Bharat Innovates 2026

Discussions centered on practical avenues for collaboration, including:

Student mobility programmes

Joint and dual degree initiatives

Research partnerships

Establishment of international campuses

Technology-driven education exchanges

Strengthening Education Diplomacy

The Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026 served as a dedicated platform to deepen India’s diplomatic engagement in the education sector.

By inviting students from partner countries to pursue full-degree and short-term programmes in India, encouraging institutional collaboration, and facilitating globally ranked universities to establish campuses domestically, the government is positioning education as a strategic pillar of foreign policy.

As India works toward its 2047 development vision, higher education is emerging not only as a domestic reform priority but also as a key instrument of soft power and international partnership.

The conclave reinforced India’s message to the global community: the country is ready to collaborate, co-create knowledge, and serve as a dynamic hub for innovation-driven, inclusive and globally connected higher education.