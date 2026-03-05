Left Menu

Mujtaba Aziz Naza: Maestro of Sufi Music Captivates Global Indology Conclave

Sufi and Qawwali artist Mujtaba Aziz Naza delivered a highly acclaimed performance at the Global Indology Conclave in Ahmedabad. His music, celebrated by Gautam Adani, highlighted the spiritual depth and cultural richness of Sufi traditions. Naza remains a crucial figure in promoting India's heritage on a global scale.

At the Global Indology Conclave held in Ahmedabad, Sufi music maestro Mujtaba Aziz Naza delivered a performance that captivated supporters and luminaries alike.

Among those praising Naza's artistry was business tycoon Gautam Adani, who lauded the spiritual depth and authenticity of his music.

Naza, son of legendary Qawwali icon Aziz Naza, continues to carry forward his family's rich musical and spiritual legacy while establishing himself as an influential figure in India's cultural landscape.

