Rahul Gandhi's Dialogue: Assessing Impact of Pahalgam Attack

Rahul Gandhi met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss the repercussions of a terror attack in Pahalgam. The attack resulted in the death of 26 people and injured many, primarily tourists. Gandhi also engaged with injured victims and various local delegations during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:42 IST
In a significant political move, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday. Their discussion centered on the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, most of whom were tourists.

Gandhi demonstrated empathy and leadership by visiting injured tourists receiving treatment at the Army's hospital. He continued his engagement with the local populace by meeting with diverse groups, including trade representatives and student leaders.

The horrific attack, occurring at a renowned tourist spot in south Kashmir, has deeply affected the region's tourism and security climate. Gandhi is slated to further address the media, adding to the national discourse on terrorism and regional safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

