Indian Youth Congress Stands United Against Terrorism
The Indian Youth Congress organized a 'Tiranga March' at Jantar Mantar to honor Pahalgam terror attack victims. Led by National President Uday Bhanu Chib, protesters demanded a visible response from the government. The march emphasized cooperation against terrorism, calling the attack 'a war against humanity.'
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) hosted a solemn 'Tiranga March' at Jantar Mantar to honor victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The march demonstrated solidarity and demanded action against rising terrorism threats.
National President Uday Bhanu Chib, accompanied by National Media In-charge Varun Pandey, led the procession. Chib urged the central government for decisive action, signaling the need for a robust response against terrorism scenarios unaddressed by diplomatic means alone.
Labeling the attack as 'a war against humanity,' Chib affirmed Congress's commitment to support the government's anti-terrorism efforts. Emphasizing cooperation, he stressed actions that would visibly counter terrorist threats and support victim families, promoting a strategic balance between diplomacy and military intervention.
