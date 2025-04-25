World Leaders Converge for Pope Francis' Funeral

In a testament to Pope Francis's global impact, numerous world leaders have confirmed their attendance at his funeral in Saint Peter's Square, scheduled for Saturday.

The array of dignitaries attending includes presidents, prime ministers, and royalty, reflecting the pontiff's profound influence across various nations. Prominent attendees include Argentina's President Javier Milei, Britain's Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and United States' President Donald Trump.

This event symbolizes the Pope's significant diplomatic role and enduring legacy, evidenced by the diverse representation converging to honor his contributions to religious and world affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)