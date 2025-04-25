Call for Justice: Gehlot Demands Compensation for Terror Victim's Family
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot demanded compensation for Jaipur resident Neeraj Udhwani, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Gehlot referenced a similar package provided to Kanhaiya Lal's family, another terror victim. He urged state and central governments to support Pahalgam attack victims' families.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the state government to announce a compensation package for Neeraj Udhwani's family, following the resident's death in a terror attack in Pahalgam. Gehlot highlighted the compensation and jobs provided to Kanhaiya Lal's family after a similar tragedy.
Gehlot emphasized, "Kanhaiya Lal was killed in Udaipur in 2022 during our tenure. His family received Rs 50 lakh and government jobs for his sons. I request a similar package for Udhwani's family." Udhwani, a 33-year-old accountant, was killed by terrorists along with 25 others in Pahalgam.
The veteran Congress leader also appealed to the central and state governments to aid all affected families of the Pahalgam attack. Kanhaiya Lal's 2022 murder at his Udaipur tailoring shop for a social media post supporting Islam triggered national outrage, leading to a National Investigation Agency probe.
