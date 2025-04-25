Left Menu

India Stands United: Nation Expresses Outrage Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, expressing India's resilience and unity in the face of such atrocities. Recalling past attacks, he emphasized national strength and recovery, drawing parallels with the robust steel industry as an economic backbone.

Updated: 25-04-2025 17:04 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 26 individuals. Speaking at a steel industry conference, Goyal expressed the nation's outrage and resilience in standing united against such heinous acts of violence.

The minister emphasized the country's collective grief and solidarity with the victims, wishing for a swift recovery for the injured and strength for their families. He highlighted the nation's history of overcoming terrorist threats, recalling the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the subsequent response to the Pulwama incident.

Goyal drew a parallel between India's resilience and the strength of the steel industry, which he described as the backbone of the economy, underscoring the country's determination to emerge stronger from every challenge it faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

