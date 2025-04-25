China Denies U.S. Tariff Negotiations Claim
China refutes claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that both countries are engaging in tariff negotiations. In a statement from the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., China clarifies that there are no ongoing consultations or discussions, urging the U.S. to cease spreading misinformation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:03 IST
On Friday, China firmly denied any ongoing negotiations with the U.S. regarding an alleged tariff deal, countering claims made by President Donald Trump.
The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. released a statement from the foreign ministry emphasizing that no such discussions are taking place between the two nations.
China urged the U.S. to stop spreading confusion by claiming negotiations are underway, further highlighting the tension in trade relations.
