Left Menu

China Denies U.S. Tariff Negotiations Claim

China refutes claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that both countries are engaging in tariff negotiations. In a statement from the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., China clarifies that there are no ongoing consultations or discussions, urging the U.S. to cease spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:03 IST
China Denies U.S. Tariff Negotiations Claim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Friday, China firmly denied any ongoing negotiations with the U.S. regarding an alleged tariff deal, countering claims made by President Donald Trump.

The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. released a statement from the foreign ministry emphasizing that no such discussions are taking place between the two nations.

China urged the U.S. to stop spreading confusion by claiming negotiations are underway, further highlighting the tension in trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025